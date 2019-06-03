Intel's ICE Driver Picks Up Forward Error Correction For Linux 5.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 June 2019 at 07:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel's "ICE" Linux kernel driver for supporting their high-end network cards has new features on tap come Linux 5.3 later this summer.

A few days ago I wrote about ICE seeing some optimizations as well as fixes to this 100GbE wired LAN driver.

The latest feature added now to the ICE driver in the "net-next" tree is FEC, Forward Error Correction. The Forward Error Correction support is now wired up to the ICE driver and the associated knobs added for toggling the FEC parameters from ethtool.

FEC provides for various error controls without the need for retransmitting the data. This FEC support for the Intel ICE driver is in net-next until the opening of the Linux 5.3 merge window in July when it will then reach the mainline code-base.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Open-Source SVT-AV1 Video Encoder Ends May With Another Performance Boost
Open-Source Compiler Support Starts Riding Down For Intel's Sapphire Rapids
Intel Graphics Continues Seeing A Lot Of User Interest In Linux Support & Gaming
The Linux Kernel Continues Being Piped For Intel UMWAIT Support
Intel Talks Up Icelake At Computex 2019
Intel Lines Up Initial Graphics Driver Changes Slated For Linux 5.3
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux