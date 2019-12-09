Intel Announces "Horse Ridge" 22nm FinFET Cryogenic Control Chip For Quantum Research

Intel Labs announced "Horse Ridge" as a cryogenic control chip to enable more development and testing around full-stack quantum computing systems.
Intel researchers developed Horse Ridge with a TU Delft and TNO partnership and is a 22nm FinFET control chip to be used in quantum computing research. The Horse Ridge control chip is described as "an elegant solution that will enable the company to control multiple qubits and set a clear path toward scaling future systems to larger qubit counts — a major milestone on the path to quantum practicality...With Horse Ridge, Intel radically simplifies the control electronics required to operate a quantum system. Replacing these bulky instruments with a highly-integrated system-on-chip (SoC) will simplify system design and allow for sophisticated signal processing techniques to accelerate set-up time, improve qubit performance and enable the system to efficiently scale to larger qubit counts."
More details on this interesting quantum computing research via Intel.com.
