Intel Haswell GT1 Graphics Have Been Busted The Past Half-Year On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 January 2021 at 02:52 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While Intel is generally well regarded for their Linux development practices especially as it pertains to continuous integration and their test labs for vetting code prior to reaching the mainline Linux kernel to minimize the risk of regressions or other unintended side effects, those running older Haswell GT1 low-end graphics have seen the past several kernel versions going back a half-year yield a GPU hang at boot.

This bug report has been the central focus for initially tracking the issue and then more recently the testing of patches. The problematic behavior is Intel Haswell GT1 graphics commonly seeing a hang at boot and often with graphics corruption/artifacts as soon as the X.org Server starts. Haswell GT1 is the low-end "HD Graphics" hardware of the Haswell series found in the likes of their Celeron/Pentium processors at the time as well as select Xeon SKUs.


There has been a patch to fix the issue and it appears to fix up the situation for everyone who reported it albeit over the past number of weeks it hasn't gone to the mainline kernel or any stable kernels for that matter.

Former Intel Linux graphics driver developer Matt Turner today called out the company on it and the lack of activity in getting this support squared away for those still using these old Intel processors.

There is hope with renewed attention to this persisting Haswell GT1 issue that the patch that has been available for ~3 months will finally get picked up.

The real kicker that introduced this show-stopping HSW GT1 regression? The Gen7 graphics mitigation for the iGPU Leak vulnerability that was disclosed and then mitigated last year as a nasty Intel graphics vulnerability.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Releases High Performance Computing Reference Stack 2.0
Intel's IWD 1.11 Released For Faster WiFi Scanning
Intel Submits Initial Batch Of Graphics Driver Updates Slated For Linux 5.12
Intel Keem Bay Accelerated Hashing Driver Positioned For Linux 5.12
Intel Media VA-API Driver Update Adds EU Fused Dispatch For 8K Video Processing
Intel Media SDK 20.5.1 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
Valve Continued Doing A Lot For Linux Gaming & Open-Source Radeon Drivers In 2020
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years