Intel Releases High Performance Computing Reference Stack 2.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 January 2021 at 01:38 PM EST. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Intel has released their High Performance Computing Reference Stack 2.0 as the latest Docker image optimized for HPC/AI workloads.

Intel's High Performance Computing Reference Stack (HPCRS) 2.0 is built atop a CentOS base (yes, not their own high performance Clear Linux) and bundles PyTorch, various Intel oneAPI components, and more. HPCRS also incudes some proprietary components like the Intel Math Kernel Library.


Making use of the HPCRS 2.0 can be as easy as docker run -it sysstacks/hpcrs-centos while there is also a GitHub repository with various components.

More details on the Intel HPC Reference Stack 2.0 via software.intel.com.
