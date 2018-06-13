Intel Developers Working On HDCP Content Protection Protocol For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 June 2018 at 06:48 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
With Intel's DRM kernel driver now supporting HDCP for High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection with work done by Intel and Google developers, there is now work underway for allowing HDCP to work in a Wayland-based environment.

As with the work done on the Direct Rendering Manager side, these Wayland patches aren't enforcing any restrictions on users by itself but is simply making the support available should any applications come along that wish to enforce HDCP usage on the Linux desktop.

This HDCP support would be available via a new Wayland Content Protection Protocol. This protocol would work with HDCP 1.4 and HDCP 2.2 and would encrypt the content in the kernel driver before sending it over the wire. The protocol would allow specifying HDCP 1.4/2.2 support or just v2.2. Obviously if the DRM kernel driver does not support HDCP, the protocol will indicate that it's unsupported.

More details on this proposed Wayland Content Protection Protocol for dealing with HDCP can be found via this patch series.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Confirms Their Discrete GPU Plans For 2020
Linux Kernel Patches Appear For A Line Of Intel MIPS SoCs
There's A Discussion Again About Flipping On Intel "Fastboot" DRM Driver Support
Intel Develops A SPIR-V Translator To Run On The CPU
Intel Announces The Core i7 8086K That Tops Out At 5.0GHz; 28-Core Chip Coming This Year
Intel Has Another Developer Working Now Working On FreeBSD Support
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29