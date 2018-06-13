Intel Developers Working On HDCP Content Protection Protocol For Wayland

With Intel's DRM kernel driver now supporting HDCP for High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection with work done by Intel and Google developers, there is now work underway for allowing HDCP to work in a Wayland-based environment.
As with the work done on the Direct Rendering Manager side, these Wayland patches aren't enforcing any restrictions on users by itself but is simply making the support available should any applications come along that wish to enforce HDCP usage on the Linux desktop.
This HDCP support would be available via a new Wayland Content Protection Protocol. This protocol would work with HDCP 1.4 and HDCP 2.2 and would encrypt the content in the kernel driver before sending it over the wire. The protocol would allow specifying HDCP 1.4/2.2 support or just v2.2. Obviously if the DRM kernel driver does not support HDCP, the protocol will indicate that it's unsupported.
More details on this proposed Wayland Content Protection Protocol for dealing with HDCP can be found via this patch series.
