Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics

Following the rumors for months about an Intel CPU with integrated AMD graphics, it has been announced today and is actually happening!Intel will be rolling out an H-Series 8th Generation Core CPU that has HBM2 memory and a custom AMD graphics processor.

From the Intel announcement , "The new product, which will be part of our 8th Gen Intel Core family, brings together our high-performing Intel Core H-series processor, second generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and a custom-to-Intel third-party discrete graphics chip from AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group – all in a single processor package."

This Intel CPU with high performance AMD graphics will be designed for mobile PCs. More information and release in Q1'2018. Can't wait to see how the Linux driver situation will play out and to then benchmark this creation.