Besides Cloud-Hypervisor, another open-source virtualization hypervisor that continues to be developed by Intel is HAXM as the Hardware Accelerated Execution Manager.
Intel's HAXM is a cross-platform virtualization engine/hypervisor that can be used as an accelerator for the Google Android Emulator and Google. HAXM can run across Windows, macOS, Linux, and various BSDs with its KVM-like interface exposed to user-space.
HAXM 7.7 was released today as the newest feature release. HAXM 7.7 adds a new IOCTL interface to get CPUID features for guest virtual CPUs, allows all supported CPUID leaves to be configurable, more CPUID emulation features are implemented, and other changes.
More information including the hypervisor binaries for macOS and Windows can be found via Intel's HAXM on GitHub.
Add A Comment