Intel Releases HAXM 7.7 For Open-Source, Cross-Platform Virtualization Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 June 2021 at 05:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Besides Cloud-Hypervisor, another open-source virtualization hypervisor that continues to be developed by Intel is HAXM as the Hardware Accelerated Execution Manager.

Intel's HAXM is a cross-platform virtualization engine/hypervisor that can be used as an accelerator for the Google Android Emulator and Google. HAXM can run across Windows, macOS, Linux, and various BSDs with its KVM-like interface exposed to user-space.

HAXM 7.7 was released today as the newest feature release. HAXM 7.7 adds a new IOCTL interface to get CPUID features for guest virtual CPUs, allows all supported CPUID leaves to be configurable, more CPUID emulation features are implemented, and other changes.

More information including the hypervisor binaries for macOS and Windows can be found via Intel's HAXM on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.14 To Have Additional Bring-Up For Intel Alder Lake M
Intel Launches Core i5-1155G7 + Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake Processors
Linux 5.14 To Bring Reworked User-Space API For Intel Discrete Graphics
Intel's OpenGL Mesa Drivers Now In Good Shape For External Objects
Intel Protected Xe Path Code Updated, Now Defaults PXP Code To Disabled
Linux 5.14 To Bring Intel IGC Driver Support For AF_XDP Zero-Copy
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability