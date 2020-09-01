Intel has debuted a new version of HAXM, its Hardware-Accelerated Execution Manager that serves as an accelerator for the Android Emulator and QEMU via Intel VT enabled CPUs.
While not as widely talked about as the likes of KVM, HAXM is Intel's cross-platform execution manager built off Intel Virtualization Technology and exposing a KVM-like interface to user-space. HAXM is open-source but given that Linux has KVM, HAXM is more of use on Windows and macOS for easily accelerating QEMU or the Google Android Emulator. HAXM also works on some BSDs too like NetBSD.
HAXM 7.6.5 released this morning with a new installer framework for Windows, fixes, and optimized internal storage structures for the CPUID feature set. Not too big of a release even with being the first update since April for the project.
Those wanting to try out HAXM 7.6.5 or for the Windows/macOS binaries visit GitHub.
Add A Comment