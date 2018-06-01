Intel Has Another Developer Working Now Working On FreeBSD Support

Ben Widawsky, one of the Linux graphics architects at Intel where he has been working on the Mesa driver stack for the past eight years, is now re-tasking to FreeBSD.
Ben Widawsky is staying at Intel but has decided to depart the Linux graphics team and will now be focusing on FreeBSD development. This isn't about Intel graphics on FreeBSD but broader Intel contributions to BSD. Currently he is soliciting feedback for areas that users/developers think FreeBSD is lacking.
If you have an Intel + FreeBSD idea to share, you can stop by his blog where he also posted some formerly work-in-progress graphics diagrams he was working on about the driver stack.
Intel hardware support on FreeBSD is generally in pretty good standing, particularly if on a generation or two old platform, but any improvements are certainly welcome.
So what would you like to see improved with FreeBSD?
