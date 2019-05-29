Intel Graphics Continues Seeing A Lot Of User Interest In Linux Support & Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 May 2019 at 11:55 AM EDT.
Similar to Intel Graphics user metrics shared last December, user/customer interest in Intel graphics continues to lean heavily in favor of seeing continued Linux improvements.

At the latest Intel Graphics Odyssey event in Taipei for Computex 2019, they presented on the "major themes" across Reddit's Intel and Hardware channels. To no surprise "gaming" was most popular at 18% followed by community engagement at 11% and then integer scaling performance at 9%. But taking spots four and five on their list were Linux support and Linux gaming at 7% and 5%, respectively.

It's great seeing the Linux support/gaming interest rank high and ahead of other items like gaming settings and bloat-free interfaces.

Photo courtesy of our friend Rob at Techgage who was at the party.

The current Intel Linux graphics support is in good standing already and hopefully will only continue that way and improve as they move towards the discrete graphics hardware. At least for Icelake "Gen 11" graphics, that is all good-to-go with the latest kernel and Mesa releases and are very eager to see how it performs on Linux. We were first to report back on February when patches emerged as they began on infrastructure work around dGPU support in their open-source driver and you can expect more in the months ahead as that device local memory handling is just the very start. There's also the interesting Intel Linux driver work happening as well around the new Gallium3D driver, OpenCL NEO, their SYCL LLVM support, and related open-source Intel efforts we talk about on Phoronix almost daily.
