The open-source folks maintaining the LLVM-based Intel Graphics Compiler for use by their NEO compute stack for Linux released this week another update.
Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.8 is this latest update, which is primarily focused on offering up the remaining fixes for being built by the GCC 9.1 stable compiler and for interfacing with the in-development LLVM Clang 9.0 compiler stack. IGC continues to make use of the LLVM infrastructure to help with the heavy lifting around this graphics compiler. IGC 1.0.8 is currently passing "99.87%" of the certification tests when using LLVM/Clang 9.
Besides the changes to satisfy the compiler toolchains, the Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.8 adds support for partial loop unrolling in SPIR-V and offers up other fixes and improvements.
More details as well as some reference Ubuntu packages can be found via GitHub.
