Intel Publishes Icelake "Gen 11" Graphics Architecture Overview
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 March 2019 at 06:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While Intel was building up anticipation for their Xe Graphics dedicated hardware last night in San Francisco with their inaugural "Odyssey" event, quietly hitting the Intel servers is an architecture overview for their Icelake "Gen 11" graphics.

This is a 33-page read detailing many of the architectural changes coming with Gen 11 graphics compared to the current "Gen9" graphics found on Intel hardware for the past few years (and the mothballed Gen 10 Cannonlake graphics). In skimming through the guide this morning, nearly all of the material has previously been made available in some fashion either through the long-public open-source Icelake Linux graphics driver code, at the Intel Architecture Day back in December or other events, and other announcements of the past.

This "Architecture of Intel Processor Graphics Gen 11" covers how they aim to achieve TeraFLOP performance with the integrated graphics, support coarse pixel shading, tile-based rendering, display controller improvements and Adaptive-Sync capabilities, and other changes.


Those wanting to learn more about the Icelake graphics architecture for this hardware that will be hopefully shipping later this year can find out more via this PDF guide. With the Linux support appearing to already be in order, I am super eager to get my hands on Icelake for the CPU and graphics architectural improvements.
