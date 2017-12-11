Intel Rolls Out Pentium Silver & Celeron CPUs Powered By Gemini Lake

Intel today has announced their new Pentium Silver and Celeron processor line-up powered by their Gemini Lake microarchitecture.
Gemini Lake is the successor to the Goldmont-based Apollo Lake family. Gemini Lake is for low-cost PCs / nettop-like devices. The products coming out today are as the Intel Pentium Silver processors N5000 for mobile and J5005 for desktop. The new Celeron parts are the N4100 and N4000 for mobile and J4105 and J4005 for desktop.
The Celeron J400S is a dual-core design up to 2.7GHz while the Celeron J410S and Pentium Silver CPUs are native quad-core CPUs without Hyper Threading. These Gemini Lake chips support dual-channel DDR4-2400 memory and have onboard UHD Graphics 605.
More details on these new entry-level, low-power Intel chips at Intel.com.
3 Comments