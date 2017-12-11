Intel Rolls Out Pentium Silver & Celeron CPUs Powered By Gemini Lake
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 December 2017 at 09:10 AM EST. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Intel today has announced their new Pentium Silver and Celeron processor line-up powered by their Gemini Lake microarchitecture.

Gemini Lake is the successor to the Goldmont-based Apollo Lake family. Gemini Lake is for low-cost PCs / nettop-like devices. The products coming out today are as the Intel Pentium Silver processors N5000 for mobile and J5005 for desktop. The new Celeron parts are the N4100 and N4000 for mobile and J4105 and J4005 for desktop.

The Celeron J400S is a dual-core design up to 2.7GHz while the Celeron J410S and Pentium Silver CPUs are native quad-core CPUs without Hyper Threading. These Gemini Lake chips support dual-channel DDR4-2400 memory and have onboard UHD Graphics 605.

More details on these new entry-level, low-power Intel chips at Intel.com.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
ANV Enables UBO Pushing For Another Extra Bit Of Performance
Intel Stages More Graphics DRM Changes For Linux 4.16
Intel Wants You To Help Test The i965 Mesa Shader Cache, Not Yet Enabled By Default
Glibc Rolls Out Support For Memory Protection Keys
Intel's Clear Containers Leads To OpenStack Kata Containers
Suppressing The Concerns Over HDCP Content Protection For Intel's Linux DRM Driver
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
C++17 Is Now Official
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions
First Batch Of AMDGPU Changes For Linux 4.16: DC Multi-Display Sync, Vega Tuning