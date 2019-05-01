Intel GVT-g Live Migration Support Is Nearing Mainline

A Phoronix reader pointed out to us this weekend that Intel support for live migration with their graphics virtualization technology is nearing mainline support.
The past few years Intel has talked about live migration of vGPU resources around their GVT-g (Graphics Virtualization Technology) for both KVM and Xen. This 2016 presentation covers some of their motives with being able to transition the vGPU resources for maintenance, load balancing, fault recovery, and other purposes just as you would other resources with a virtual machine being live migrated.
Now finally in 2019 it looks like the QEMU side bits are nearing the finish line. There is this patch series working on the VFIO live migration bits. That's on top of the VFIO live migration patches from earlier in the year.
So while the finish line isn't quite crossed yet, it's looking like soon there will be this live migration support for Intel virtualized graphics.
