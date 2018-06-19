Intel developers working on the GVT-g graphics virtualization technology have published their latest batch of Linux kernel driver changes.
Most notable to this early material that will land in the Linux 4.19 kernel is GVT-g support for Intel Broxton hardware. Broxton as a refresher is the Intel SoC succeeding Cherrytrail and was cancelled by Intel yet we continue to see the open-source driver developers still advancing Broxton support.
Besides the Broxton support arriving, the other changes in this GVT-Next tree include a variety of optimizations. The complete list of these GVT-g changes that will appear in Linux 4.19 can be found via this mailing list post while likely over the next few weeks will be more material to appear for this next kernel cycle.
