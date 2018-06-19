Intel Broxton To Support GVT-g With Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 19 June 2018 at 06:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Intel developers working on the GVT-g graphics virtualization technology have published their latest batch of Linux kernel driver changes.

Most notable to this early material that will land in the Linux 4.19 kernel is GVT-g support for Intel Broxton hardware. Broxton as a refresher is the Intel SoC succeeding Cherrytrail and was cancelled by Intel yet we continue to see the open-source driver developers still advancing Broxton support.

Besides the Broxton support arriving, the other changes in this GVT-Next tree include a variety of optimizations. The complete list of these GVT-g changes that will appear in Linux 4.19 can be found via this mailing list post while likely over the next few weeks will be more material to appear for this next kernel cycle.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
KVM Changes For Linux 4.18 Bring Many Microsoft Hyper-V Additions, x86 Bug Fixes
VirGL Now Capable Of OpenGL 4.1 With Latest Mesa
Tracking Mesa's VirGL OpenGL Features
Jailhouse 0.9 Hypervisor Released With NVIDIA TX2 Support
Collabora Working On VirGL OpenGL ES Improvements, OpenGL ES For QEMU
CVE-2018-8897 Opens Xen PV Systems Up To Exploit
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Linux 4.18 Landing Restartable Sequences System Call, Yields Performance Benefits
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort