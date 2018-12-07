While Coffeelake processors have been available for a year now, Intel initially didn't intend to support their open-source Graphics Virtualization Technology (GVT) with these chips but now are in the process of bringing up such support.
This feature request has been tracking the Coffeelake GVT-g support request the past year. Initially they didn't intend to support Coffeelake nor Cannonlake but were focusing resources on Icelake and maintaining the existing Skylake/Kabylake support for this tech that allows KVM/Xen virtual machines to access the Intel HD/UHD Graphics hardware.
It looks like things are moving for Coffeelake as with today's GVT-next for 4.21 pull request, Intel's Zhenyu Wang mentions, "As I was hoping to possibly merge more new stuff for next kernel e.g CFL support, etc, but seems those're still not stable enough so better wait for next cycle, so sorry for the late."
It's unfortunate the Coffeelake (CFL) GVT support didn't make it for Linux 4.21, but at least they're working on it and hopefully we'll see this support in order with Linux 4.22. It will be interesting to see what other "new stuff" they're pursuing for open-source graphics virtualization. Those wishing to track its tree can do so via intel/gvt-linux on GitHub.
