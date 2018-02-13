Local Virtual GPU Display Support Is About Ready For Intel Linux Systems

Many of you have expressed interest in Intel's virtual GPU pass-through support "GVT" and with Linux 4.16 the kernel-side bits have come together for local vGPU display support.
VFIO updates and Intel DRM driver updates needed for local Intel vGPU display support were merged during this month's Linux 4.16 merge window.
Now the only big item left before having graceful mainline support for this Intel graphics virtualization tech with local displays is the QEMU-side changes. But it's looking like that work could land soon for QEMU 2.12. QEMU 2.12 is under development and tentatively slated for release in mid-April, which coincidentally should time nicely as Linux 4.16.0 should also be out by that time.
If you are interested in building the latest Intel GVT stack today, over at Intel's 01.org is a fresh guide for sharing a guest frame-buffer with the host as well as explaining the different local/remote display use-cases.
