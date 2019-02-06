There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 February 2019 at 05:48 AM EST. 1 Comment
On Windows there is no shortage of GUI configuration utilities for tweaking Intel CPUs around overclocking and under-volting, but less so on Linux with no official utility/library. But there is now an unofficial GUI project for manipulating Intel CPU voltages from the Linux desktop.

Independent developer Luke Chadwick has developed a GUI for under-volting newer Intel CPUs on Linux in order to tweak the core/cache voltage, a GPU voltage if having onboard graphics, and uncore voltage.

Before getting too excited, the GUI is very basic compared to all of the utilities on Windows. Also scaring some Linux users away will be the fact that this "linux-intel-undervolt-gui" user interface is developed in Electron. The notorious Electron framework was used to make the front-end while the actual application logic is implemented in Python.


The workflow is primarily focused on under-volting for reducing power consumption and heat output primarily for ultrabooks/laptops. The CPU voltage controls should work with Haswell processors and newer.

More details on this third-party open-source utility via GitHub. If anyone has discovered any other open-source CPU tweaking GUIs of interest for Linux, feel free to share in the forums.
