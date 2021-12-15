Intel Posts "GSC" Linux Driver To Enable HDCP Media Protection For Discrete GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 December 2021 at 09:19 AM EST.
Intel Linux engineers have posted a new set of patches enabling the Graphics Security Controller "GSC" support under Linux as a chassis controller for discrete graphics cards.

The Intel GSC is a Management Engine (MEI) device for their upcoming ARC discrete graphics cards. There is a firmware management interface exposed while the principal function of the GSC (references both to "Graphics System Controller" and "Graphics Security Controller" in different areas of the code) appears to be around media protection with exposing High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP 2.2).


Many open-source/Linux users get bent out of shape over hearing about HDCP support, but if you are not using the feature with a capable media player and software stack, it's ultimately unused. It's also not unusual for the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver as on the integrated graphics side it has supported HDCP for years. At least on the integrated graphics side, their primary HDCP motivation at the time was around Intel-powered Chromebooks.

This patch series adds in the 600+ new lines of code for enabling the Intel Graphics Security/System Controller under Linux and goes along with all of their other DG2/Alchemist enablement work.
