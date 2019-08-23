After having been submitting various feature updates to DRM-Next the past few weeks of new graphics driver feature code to introduce in Linux 5.4, a final pull request was sent in today with the remaining feature work slated for this next version of the Linux kernel.
As added earlier to Linux 5.4, the big focus at this stage for the open-source Intel Linux developers is on bringing up the "Gen 12" graphics support for Tiger Lake. With the Icelake / Gen 11 graphics support now in good shape, the developers have already been busy plumbing Gen 12 graphics that are at least a year out from being available through retail channels. This final Intel DRM feature pull for Linux 5.4 includes:
- Continued work on bringing up Tigerlake Gen 12 graphics.
- DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) fixes.
- GuC and HuC improvements.
- Gen11 graphics fixes and improvements around cache flushes.
- Missing Comet Lake PCI ID has been added.
- GPU reset fixes.
The complete list of changes for this pull request can be found via the mailing list.
The Linux 5.4 cycle will be formally starting in September while the Linux 5.4.0 stable release should be out in November.
