Intel Sends Out Latest Patches For Mitigating Graphics Flaw On Ivybridge/Haswell
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 February 2020 at 08:46 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
It has been one month and a few days since Intel first made public the need for graphics driver patching of Gen 7/7.5 graphics for older Ivybridge / Haswell hardware to fix a graphics hardware flaw. That vulnerability also affected the common Intel Gen9 graphics but there the mitigation was uneventful and quickly merged without causing any performance hit. But for Ivybridge/Haswell one month later the graphics driver mitigation for CVE-2019-14615 is still being addressed.

This vulnerability is also known as iGPU Leak by the researchers that discovered it but for the Gen7/Gen7.5 protection the mitigation has been particularly problematic. With the initial Gen7/Gen7.5 patches posted in mid-January there was a huge hit to the graphics performance while Intel worked towards no performance loss.

At the end of January they sent out their latest mitigation and confirmation that the performance penalties should now be avoided. Fast forward to today, a second version of the patches have been posted.


The new patches still touch nearly 700 lines of driver code and make just some minor code changes compared to the previous revision. They still are under the belief that this revised mitigation should cause no hit to the graphics performance.

As the Intel open-source driver developers appear to be in no rush in landing this fix unlike the same-day action for the Gen9 mitigation, we'll see if they try to get this merged for Linux 5.6 in the near-term or just end up holding it in DRM-Next until Linux 5.7.

Separately, we are also still waiting on Intel to provide updated CPU microcode for Linux users in order to address the other CPU data leakage disclosures from last month.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Continues Optimizing Linux Memory Placement For Optane DC Persistent Memory
Intel Compute Runtime 20.06.15619 Enables E2E Compression
Intel Blackhole Render Support Lands In Mesa 20.1
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 Released With Kata Containers Support, Other Features
Intel Open-Source Developer Has Been Working On "FGKASLR" For Better Kernel Security
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project
Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes