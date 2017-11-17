The - Hopefully - Final Stab At Intel Fastboot Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 November 2017 at 03:48 PM EST.
Intel's Maarten Lankhorst has sent out what could be the final patches for enabling "fastboot" support by default within their DRM graphics driver.

As covered at the start of the month, Maarten went back to working on re-enabling Intel Fastboot by default. five years after work on this feature began. Fastboot in this context is about eliminating unnecessary mode-set operations during the system's boot process. It's long been touted for improving the boot experience of Intel laptops and ultrabooks, but has been disabled by default due to issues -- manually enabling it can be done via the i915.fastboot=1 kernel module parameter.

Today Maarten sent out drm/i915: Enable fastboot, v2! He commented, "Small fixes for IPS, and then we flip the switch! :-)"

We'll see if these two patches land in intel-drm-next as staging for the Linux 4.16 kernel or Fastboot ends up remaining off... Now is the perfect time for it to begin staging in -next for maximum exposure prior to the next kernel cycle.
