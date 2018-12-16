Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 December 2018 at 12:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
Patches for the board support for the Chameleon96 Intel FPGA board have been published and could soon be found in the mainline Linux kernel.

Manivannan Sadhasivam of Linaro sent out the patches on Friday to add the necessary DeviceTree files for supporting the Chameleon96 board by the mainline Linux kernel.

The Chameleon96 is a 96Boards Consumer Edition Board compliant product that is built around the Intel Cyclone V SoC FPGA and has two ARM Cortex-A9 processors. Graphics can be supported by the Intel Video Suite for the FPGA, there is 512MB of DDR3L memory, microSD-based storage, 802.11n WLAN, and Bluetooth LE support.


This Intel Cyclone V FPGA support retails for just about $130 USD. Details on the board can be found at 96Boards.org.

Hopefully these basic patches adding the DTS support will be merged soon (perhaps for Linux 4.21) so that this low-cost Intel FPGA offering can boot with the mainline kernel.
