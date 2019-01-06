Intel Graphics Driver Working On FP16 Visual Support For Handling Wide Color Gamut
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 January 2019 at 03:39 AM EST. 1 Comment
Besides the Intel engine-reset graphics driver work, some other interesting activity to report on this weekend in the Intel open-source Linux graphics driver space is the FP16 visual and frame-buffer configuration support that recently debuted.

This FP16 visuals work is intended to be used with the likes of EXT_surface_SMPTE2086_metadata and EXT_gl_colorspace_scrgb extensions, albeit not implemented yet. Once those extensions are implemented it can yield support for Android wide-color gamut support and related wide-color scenarios where 16-bit per channel color depth is desired.

This initial FP16 Mesa format support work is currently under review on the Mesa mailing list. Intel's Kevin Strasser is currently leading this work.
