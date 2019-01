Intel Graphics Driver Working On FP16 Visual Support For Handling Wide Color Gamut

Besides the Intel engine-reset graphics driver work , some other interesting activity to report on this weekend in the Intel open-source Linux graphics driver space is the FP16 visual and frame-buffer configuration support that recently debuted.This FP16 visuals work is intended to be used with the likes of EXT_surface_SMPTE2086_metadata and EXT_gl_colorspace_scrgb extensions, albeit not implemented yet. Once those extensions are implemented it can yield support for Android wide-color gamut support and related wide-color scenarios where 16-bit per channel color depth is desired.This initial FP16 Mesa format support work is currently under review on the Mesa mailing list . Intel's Kevin Strasser is currently leading this work.