Intel's Open-Source Embree Ray-Tracing Library Wins An Academy Award

Intel's Embree open-source ray-tracing library has won an Academy Award in the form of a Scientific and Technical Achievement Award.Intel's Embree ray-tracing library has been mighty impressive for years and is used by many rendering tools from Blender to V-RAY to Corona Render to Cinema 4D and many more. This open-source library also makes up a key piece of the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit. Intel Embree has in turn been used within movies like Lego Batman, Spider Man Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Trolls, and many others.Given the widespread use of Embree, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded the open-source library with a Scientific and Technical Achievement Award for its contributions to the movie-making process.More details for those curious via the Intel Newsroom The code for those interested can be found on GitHub . More details on the project via Embree.org . For those curious about the CPU-based Embree performance, we have many reference benchmarks over on OpenBenchmarking.org