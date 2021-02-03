Intel's Open-Source Embree Ray-Tracing Library Wins An Academy Award
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 February 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
Intel's Embree open-source ray-tracing library has won an Academy Award in the form of a Scientific and Technical Achievement Award.

Intel's Embree ray-tracing library has been mighty impressive for years and is used by many rendering tools from Blender to V-RAY to Corona Render to Cinema 4D and many more. This open-source library also makes up a key piece of the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit. Intel Embree has in turn been used within movies like Lego Batman, Spider Man Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Trolls, and many others.

Given the widespread use of Embree, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded the open-source library with a Scientific and Technical Achievement Award for its contributions to the movie-making process.

More details for those curious via the Intel Newsroom.

The code for those interested can be found on GitHub. More details on the project via Embree.org. For those curious about the CPU-based Embree performance, we have many reference benchmarks over on OpenBenchmarking.org.
2 Comments
