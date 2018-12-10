Intel Launches Open-Source Deep Learning Reference Stack Powered By Clear Linux & Kata

With aiming to improve the deep learning development experience, Intel's Open-Source Technology Center has announced the Deep Learning Reference Stack.
The Intel Deep Learning Reference Stack is an integrated, performance-focused open-source stack built atop their Clear Linux distribution, utilizes their Kata Containers technology, the Intel Math Kernel Library, and supports TensorFlow and other machine learning frameworks.
This full software stack is designed around their Xeon Scalable platforms for optimal performance. More details via Clear Linux Stacks and the announcement today by Intel OTC's Imad Sousou on 01.org.
