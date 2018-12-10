Intel Launches Open-Source Deep Learning Reference Stack Powered By Clear Linux & Kata
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 December 2018 at 11:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
With aiming to improve the deep learning development experience, Intel's Open-Source Technology Center has announced the Deep Learning Reference Stack.

The Intel Deep Learning Reference Stack is an integrated, performance-focused open-source stack built atop their Clear Linux distribution, utilizes their Kata Containers technology, the Intel Math Kernel Library, and supports TensorFlow and other machine learning frameworks.

This full software stack is designed around their Xeon Scalable platforms for optimal performance. More details via Clear Linux Stacks and the announcement today by Intel OTC's Imad Sousou on 01.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's OpenGL Driver Will Now Make Better Use Of KHR_debug For Shader Debugging
Intel GVT Might Introduce Coffeelake Support In Linux 4.22
The Intel Linux Discrete GPU Driver Updated -- For Their Two Decade Old i740
Intel Posts Final Batch Of Graphics Driver Feature Changes Ahead Of Linux 4.21
Intel Vulkan Driver Gets Patches For New KHR_shader_float16_int8 Functionality
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF