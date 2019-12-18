Intel Adding DRM-Based Scaling Filter Support For Wayland's Weston For Less Blurry Outputs
22 December 2019
Intel contributions to Wayland/Weston aren't as frequent as years ago, but they continue volleying interesting work to keep pace with their graphics driver and Direct Rendering Manager subsystem advancements. Their latest work is on adding scaling filter support to libweston in order to supporting filters like nearest-neighbor for yielding less blurry outputs when upscaling.

The libweston work by Intel's Sameer Lattannavar plumbs in the support for reading the DRM kernel driver's "scaling filters" CRTC property so user-space can decide which scaling filter to make use of. Ultimately in combination with Intel's kernel patches can allow for nearest-neighor scaling to be used when upscaling the video buffer to reduce the blurriness.

The patches were just posted on Friday and too late for Weston 8.0 but hopefully this Intel contribution will get squared away for the following release cycle.

The kernel patches are also floating for adding the scaling filter support to the Intel driver.
