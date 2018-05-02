Intel Sends In Their First Batch Of Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 4.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 May 2018 at 06:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Intel Open-Source Technology Center developers today submitted their first batch of feature updates to DRM-Next of new material that in turn they are aiming for the Linux 4.18 merge window.

Among the many changes in this first batch of new Intel i915 DRM driver updates for Linux 4.18 include some GPU documentation improvements, GuC and HuC engine code refactoring is still ongoing, PSR/PSR2 panel self refresh enabling and fixes, NV12 preparations, more enablement work around Icelake "Gen 11" graphics, power management fixes, display fixes, and a variety of other code improvements.

The complete list of the Intel DRM updates initially queued for DRM-Next / Linux 4.18 can be found via this pull request. At least a few more rounds of Intel DRM driver updates are expected in the next few weeks prior to the Linux 4.18 merge window opening up, likely around mid-June.
