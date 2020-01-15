Intel Lands A Final Batch Of Graphics Driver Updates Ahead Of Linux 5.6
Intel's open-source graphics driver crew has submitted a final batch of updates to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.6 kernel merge window. The DRM-Next cut-off is this week ahead of the Linux 5.6 window opening up at the start of February.

Over previous weeks into DRM-Next Intel has submitted various Tiger Lake and Jasper Lake updates, HDCP 2.2 support for Coffee Lake, Panel Self Refresh improvements, and various other enhancements.

With this final "feature" pull to DRM-Next for Linux 5.6, it's mostly on the fixes side but does contain some new work. Highlights of this week's pull request include:

- New workarounds for Icelake / Elkhart Lake / Tiger Lake.

- DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) fixes.

- Beginning to make use of new DRM logging macros.

- Tiger Lake media decompression support.

- Mmap support for LMEM and being able to create dumb buffers in LMEM as well as discontiguous objects.

- Fixes around GPU and engine initialization/resume.

- Various other fixes.

The complete list of changes via this pull request.
