Intel's open-source graphics driver crew has submitted a final batch of updates to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.6 kernel merge window. The DRM-Next cut-off is this week ahead of the Linux 5.6 window opening up at the start of February.Over previous weeks into DRM-Next Intel has submitted various Tiger Lake and Jasper Lake updates , HDCP 2.2 support for Coffee Lake, Panel Self Refresh improvements, and various other enhancements.With this final "feature" pull to DRM-Next for Linux 5.6, it's mostly on the fixes side but does contain some new work. Highlights of this week's pull request include:- New workarounds for Icelake / Elkhart Lake / Tiger Lake.- DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) fixes.- Beginning to make use of new DRM logging macros.- Tiger Lake media decompression support.- Mmap support for LMEM and being able to create dumb buffers in LMEM as well as discontiguous objects.- Fixes around GPU and engine initialization/resume.- Various other fixes.The complete list of changes via this pull request