Intel Sends In A Final Batch Of DRM Feature Updates Targeting Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 July 2018 at 03:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
After several big feature pull requests of new "i915" Intel DRM driver features landing in DRM-Next for Linux 4.19, the Intel open-source developers have sent in what they believe to be their last batch of feature changes for queuing this next kernel cycle.

Feature activity has dwindled compared to the earlier pull requests, but this latest gathering of patches does include Intel GVT vGPU huge-page support for guests, continued Panel Self Refresh (PSR) fixes/clean-ups, GMBUS improvements for HDCP v2.2 compliance, GEM memory management improvements, and other display code improvements.

The list of Intel DRM changes for this likely final feature pull ahead of Linux 4.19 can be found via the intel-gfx list.
