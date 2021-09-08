Intel Working On DP 2.0 Panel Replay Power Savings For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 September 2021 at 05:57 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Last month Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers began posting patches working on DisplayPort 2.0 support for their driver with DG2/Alchemist now set to be Intel's first GPU supporting the newest DP standard. DP 2.0 enablement work continues with Panel Replay being the latest feature being worked on for their Linux driver.

DisplayPort 2.0 brings Panel Replay as a mandatory feature for DP 2.0 monitors similar to Panel Self Refresh (PSR) with eDP displays. Panel Replay allows for only updating a portion of the display that has changed rather than the entire frame-buffer in order to conserve power.

Intel's i915 Linux kernel driver has begun preparing changes to support Panel Replay. Sent out this morning were the first five patches as a "request for comment" on this functionality. The initial patches are around the basic enablement.

Intel "Display 13" hardware and newer will support Panel Replay with DisplayPort 2.0 monitors.
3 Comments
