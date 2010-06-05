Intel MKL-DNN/DNNL 1.2 Released With Performance Improvements For Deep Learning On CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 February 2020 at 02:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel on Friday released Deep Neural Network Library (DNNL) version 1.2, formerly known as MKL-DNN. With this release comes both new features and better performance.

On the performance front, Intel DNNL 1.2 brings better int8 inference on pre-AVX512 hardware while int8 inference is also boosted for 3D spatial data on all CPUs. Int8 inference is also supported on GPUs with this release. There is also better performance on DNNL 1.2 when it comes to 1D backward convolutions.

Intel DNNL 1.2 also introduces a general purpose matrix-matrix multiplication primitive and a variety of other primitives.

Downloads and more details on the Deep Neural Network Library 1.2 via GitHub. Fresh DNNL 1.2 benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel MPX Support Is Dead With Linux 5.6
Intel Should Now Have Gen7 Graphics Mitigated Without The Hefty Performance Hit
Intel Makes Public Two More Data Leakage Disclosures
Habana Labs Aims To Upstream Gaudi AI Accelerator Code For Linux 5.7~5.8
Intel SST Core-Power Support Ready For Linux 5.6
Intel's Vulkan Driver Squeezes Another Optimization Into Mesa 20.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support