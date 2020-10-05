Intel Continues Bringing Up DMA-BUF Support For RDMA
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 October 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Presumably with Xe-HP in mind, Intel engineers continue working on adding DMA-BUF support to the Linux kernel's RDMA code.

Intel engineers are working to support DMA-BUF for peer-to-peer transactions over PCI Express between RDMA NICs and supported PCIe devices/drivers.

The peer-to-peer support with capable hardware and drivers means bypassing the system memory when the CPU doesn't need to access it, in turn offering better performance. AMD engineers have also been investing in Linux's peer-to-peer DMA capabilities as well.

Intel selected the DMA-BUF interface for the RDMA P2P focus due to already being supported by GPU drivers and they feeling it is better tailored for this purpose than the likes of Heterogeneous Memory Management, PCI P2P DMA, and alternatives.

Intel's Linux graphics driver would still need changes for making use of this P2P RDMA support but presumably it will be coming as part of Xe HP/HPC enablement. The latest RDMA DMA-BUF patches were sent out on Sunday.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Begins Linux Hardware Enablement Work For Meteor Lake
Intel Discloses New CPU Instructions, Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface (EHFI)
Linux Kernel Sees Initial Patches For Supporting Intel Hybrid CPUs
Intel Prepares Linux Kernel Support For Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX)
Intel Releases OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0
Intel Media Driver 2020.3 Released With Gen12 AV1 Decode, Other Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
Warzone 2100 Lands Vulkan Renderer, Adaptive V-Sync For 20+ Year Old Game
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme