Intel Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 Support For Linux Inches Closer To Mainline
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 February 2021 at 07:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Back in September I wrote about Intel developers posting Linux enablement patches for their Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 PCIe accelerator for hardware-based load balancing functionality. That work hasn't yet been upstreamed but recently marked its tenth revision to the "DLB 2.0" patches.

The Intel Dynamic Load Balancer is a PCIe accelerator designed for use with their Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) Event Device Library and provides load-balanced, prioritized scheduling of core-to-core communication. Intel DLB aims to provide greater performance than software-based load balancing and the current generation Dynamic Load Balancer is found within the Atom P series for performance / latency optimizations for edge computing workloads. Public information still appears limited but Intel describes the current DLB simply as "Intel Dynamic Load Balancer (Intel DLB) improves performance and reduces latency by dynamically and efficiently distributing processing across up to 24 CPU cores."

Intel has been working on their DLB Linux driver with a focus on DLB 2.0. In the months since the initial code patches, the code has continued to be revised and addressing various technical issues raised by the upstream code review process.

If Intel's Dynamic Load Balancer is of interest to you, learn more via this patch series.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel "Protected Xe Path" Code Updated For Hardware-Protected GPU Sessions
Linux 5.12 To Move Ahead In Phasing Out Support For Outdated Intel MIDs
Intel On Their 11th Gen H35 Processors: "Fastest Single-Threaded Laptop Performance"
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
Intel Working On A VirtIO DMA-BUF Driver For Multi-GPUs, Virtualized Environments
Intel's Open-Source Embree Ray-Tracing Library Wins An Academy Award
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
EndeavourOS Issues First 2021 Release For Easy-To-Use Arch-Based Linux Distro