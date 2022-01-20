Intel Linux Driver Adds New DG2 "G12" Graphics Variant
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 January 2022 at 07:29 PM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL --
To date the Intel Linux graphics driver has supported Intel's DG2 "Alchemist" G10 and G11 sub-platforms/variants as the main designs to this point. However, at the end of last year we began seeing "G12" references surface in their compute stack and now the Intel open-source Linux kernel driver is formally preparing the DG2-G12 variant support.

Posted a few minutes ago were the first Intel "i915" Linux kernel graphics driver patches for bringing up the new G12 sub-platform.


Intel DG2-G12 Linux driver support is on the way.


The patch just deals with a dozen lines of code and doesn't really reveal any juicy details. For now it's just treated as a new sub-platform and sharing the existing workarounds as with DG2-G10 and DG2-G11.

The patch message does note:
Another fork of the DG2 design has appeared, known as "DG2-G12;" let's add it as a new subplatform. As with G11, the GT stepping resets back to A0 (so a DG2-G12 A0 is similar, but not identical, to a DG2-G10 C0) but the display steppings continue to use the same numbering scheme as G10 and G11.

Some existing DG2 workarounds are starting to be extended to the DG2-G12 subplatform. So far only workarounds that were "permanent" for both DG2-G10 and DG2-G11 have been tagged for DG2-G12, but more stepping-specific workarounds are likely to show up in the future.

Time will tell what more G10/G11 vs. G12 differences for DG2 Alchemist graphics hardware come as a result of future Linux driver patches. Given we are only seeing these DG2-G12 patches now, graphics processors using this sub-platform type presumably will not come until much later while Intel is still promoting by the end of Q1 that we should see the first Intel Arc graphics hardware shipping.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel's Unaccepted Memory Support Updated For Substantially Faster Booting Of TDX VMs
Intel Media Driver 22 Debuts With Alchemist / ATS-M Support, ADL-N
Intel ISPC 1.17 Compiler Released With Xe HPG, PS5 & AMD Zen Support
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Continues With Multi-Tile Preparations
Intel Arc DG2 "Alchemist" Added For Mesa 22.0 But Code Disabled For Now
One-Line Patch To Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Can Help Modern Games By A Few Percent
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
Microsoft Reworks The "DXGKRNL" Driver It Wants To Get Into The Linux Kernel
FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library
Linux 5.17 Adds Support For "The First Usable, Low-Cost RISC-V Platform"
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Planning To Stick With Linux 5.15 By Default
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Alpha With Exciting Improvements
Rust For Linux Kernel Patches Revised With Upgraded Rust Toolchain, Build Improvements