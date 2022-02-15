Intel Arc "Alchemist" Graphics Cards Can Drive Up To 5 Displays

Up to now the Intel DG2/Alchemist graphics driver code for Linux has enabled driving up to four displays, but it turns out these forthcoming Intel Arc graphics cards will be capable of powering five displays concurrently.Thanks to my close monitoring of open-source patch activity, I can now report that Intel Arc Alchenist "DG2" graphics processors are capable of driving five display outputs.



Some minor additions to the Intel "i915" kernel graphics driver were posted a few minutes ago for enabling the 5th display output and removing some existing driver code over earlier confusion with DG2 on whether it's offering Type-C outputs or not.