Intel Arc "Alchemist" Graphics Cards Can Drive Up To 5 Displays
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 February 2022 at 06:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Up to now the Intel DG2/Alchemist graphics driver code for Linux has enabled driving up to four displays, but it turns out these forthcoming Intel Arc graphics cards will be capable of powering five displays concurrently.

Thanks to my close monitoring of open-source patch activity, I can now report that Intel Arc Alchenist "DG2" graphics processors are capable of driving five display outputs.


Intel's forthcoming discrete graphics cards will be able to drive up to five displays.


Some minor additions to the Intel "i915" kernel graphics driver were posted a few minutes ago for enabling the 5th display output and removing some existing driver code over earlier confusion with DG2 on whether it's offering Type-C outputs or not.


So with these latest patches, the Intel Linux kernel graphics driver can power a 5th display on DG2 -- granted, not all Intel Arc graphics card models might end up providing five display outputs aside from the higher-end models. We'll see soon enough once the Intel Arc graphics cards are finally announced and begin shipping.

With the current timing of these patches, it's possible the Intel fifth display output work will be included into the v5.18 kernel cycle.
