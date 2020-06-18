Intel Volleys Latest Patches For Lighting Up Their DG1 Graphics Card On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 June 2020 at 05:08 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Building off the existing Gen12 graphics driver support that has accumulated in the Linux kernel and Mesa over the past year, last month Intel sent out the open-source patches for supporting the DG1 graphics card on Linux.

These patches add the necessary PCI ID and other changes for bringing up this Xe/Gen12 discrete graphics card under their existing Intel "i915" DRM kernel driver. The patches didn't land in Linux 5.8 but should be timed fine for making it into Linux 5.9 later this year. In any case, this morning they sent out the second iteration of these DG1 patches.

With the updated patches they have been re-based against the latest Linux upstream driver code as well as removing some unnecessary patches. In total the set is down to 32 patches adding just about one thousand lines of new code for lighting up this Intel graphics card thanks to all of the Gen12 platform heavy lifting already being in place.

The v2 patches can be found on intel-gfx and build off the also recently published Rocket Lake Gen12 graphics support.

The Linux 5.9 merge window won't open up until August thereby still allowing plenty of time for the DG1 support to hit DRM-Next along with any other new hardware enablement work from Intel. DG1 is principally geared as an early development vehicle while next year and beyond we should see more performant dGPUs out of Intel geared for consumers.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel oneDNN 1.5 Released With Non-x86 CPU Support, Initial Xe Graphics Support
Intel Vulkan Driver Adds Pipeline Creation Cache Control Extension
Intel Releases New Microcode For Skylake CPUs (20200616)
Intel Confirms CET Security Support For Tiger Lake
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
Intel Details Lakefield With Hybrid Technology
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen
Ubuntu 18.04's Heavily Patched Kernel Opens Door To Lockdown Bypass, Breaks Secure Boot