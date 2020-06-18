Intel Volleys Latest Patches For Lighting Up Their DG1 Graphics Card On Linux

Building off the existing Gen12 graphics driver support that has accumulated in the Linux kernel and Mesa over the past year, last month Intel sent out the open-source patches for supporting the DG1 graphics card on Linux.
These patches add the necessary PCI ID and other changes for bringing up this Xe/Gen12 discrete graphics card under their existing Intel "i915" DRM kernel driver. The patches didn't land in Linux 5.8 but should be timed fine for making it into Linux 5.9 later this year. In any case, this morning they sent out the second iteration of these DG1 patches.
With the updated patches they have been re-based against the latest Linux upstream driver code as well as removing some unnecessary patches. In total the set is down to 32 patches adding just about one thousand lines of new code for lighting up this Intel graphics card thanks to all of the Gen12 platform heavy lifting already being in place.
The v2 patches can be found on intel-gfx and build off the also recently published Rocket Lake Gen12 graphics support.
The Linux 5.9 merge window won't open up until August thereby still allowing plenty of time for the DG1 support to hit DRM-Next along with any other new hardware enablement work from Intel. DG1 is principally geared as an early development vehicle while next year and beyond we should see more performant dGPUs out of Intel geared for consumers.
