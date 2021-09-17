The Current State Of Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux: Almost "Fully Functional"
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 September 2021 at 09:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Along with bringing up DG2/Alchemist graphics card support on Linux, Intel engineers have been working to square away their support for the DG1 developer graphics card. This week thanks to XDC2021 is a fresh status update about what is working with this initial Intel graphics card on their open-source driver and what remains in the works.

Thomas Hellstrom of Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver team presented an update on their work transitioning to using TTM for memory management on their discrete graphics cards after long being focused on just supporting GEM when they exclusively had integrated graphics to support. That TTM conversion for better supporting their graphics cards with discrete video memory continues progressing well with various portions of the code already upstream.


For end-users, most interesting from the TTM presentation is about the current state overall of DG1 graphics on Linux. With the latest "drm-tip" state, the DG1 graphics are considered by Intel to be "fully functional" except suspend/resume code still under review. Hellstrom did show off though that with the pending code, suspend and resume on Linux with the DG1 is beginning to work:


On the user-space side though with the DG1 code currently within Mesa, desktop and games are working but having "occasional crashes" and there are also known XWayland rendering problems. Hopefully these remaining items will get worked out in the next few months ahead of Intel launching their Intel ARC "Alchenist" graphics cards next year.

Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's PSH ISHTP Driver Readied On Linux For Systems Wanting To Forego A Traditional EC
Intel Talks More About Their Open-Source Vulkan Ray-Tracing Bring-Up
oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.5 Released With VPU Driver Recognition, Multi-Driver Support
Intel Seamless Update: Intel Preparing For System Firmware Updates Without The Reboot
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Alder Lake Support Added To Intel's TCC Driver In Linux 5.15
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
AMD Posts New "AMD-PSTATE" CPUFreq Driver Leveraging CPPC For Better Perf-Per-Watt
X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience
GNOME 41 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Improvements
AMD Just Squeezed More Workstation Performance Out Of Its RadeonSI Driver
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults