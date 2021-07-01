Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 July 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL --
Bringing up Intel discrete graphics on Linux especially when it comes to accelerated 3D rendering has been a very lengthy process for the DG1 graphics card enablement, but it may soon actually start working.

Getting Intel discrete graphics working on Linux has been a many month process even with being derived from the existing Gen12/Xe Graphics architecture. The Intel kernel graphics driver has seen a lot of work to handle the notion of local device memory (dedicated vRAM) since previously the driver was just always dealing with integrated graphics, so there has been a lot of changes on that front including the adopting of TTM for kernel memory management in those cases. Plus a lot of other changes across the open-source Intel Linux graphics stack in preparing DG1 and future discrete offerings from Intel.

Supporting multiple graphics adapters concurrently is also a new concept for the Intel Linux graphics driver. As part of all the bits flying around and early limitations, initially using Xe MAX Graphics on Linux means using two kernels, with one being a GPU-accelerated virtual machine.

In any case, a major milestone is being crossed now and that's actually having the Intel DG1 graphics card able to power an accelerated Linux desktop.

Sent out this week were new patches for suporting explicit memory migration of GEM objects between memory regions. The initial focus is for migrating between GEM memory regions for the display and DMA-BUF.

With that GEM migration support on top of all the latest patches, "This series should make accelerated desktop work on DG1 with DG1-enabled OpenGL."

The kernel patches are too late to land for 5.14 and there are other bits needing to be flipped on for DG1 to be exposed by default, but this is a good indicator that come Linux 5.15 we might have everything in place for handling DG1 with desktop graphics support working. Or potentially for some late 2021 Linux distribution releases these bits might appear out-of-the-box or to be conservative will be planning for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and friends where there could be this support all squared away and hopefully by that point Intel will have begun shipping discrete graphics offerings to consumers.
4 Comments
Related News
Intel Posts Big Set of Patches For AVX-512 FP16 Compiler Support For Sapphire Rapids
Intel Media Driver 2021Q2 Focuses On Gen12 Enhancements
Intel Confirms Q2'22 Ramp For Xeon Sapphire Rapids As Good News For Their Linux Bring-Up
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Crocus Gallium3D Adds Experimental Intel Gen8 Graphics, Overlapping With Iris Driver
Habana Labs Driver Drops Default Memory Scrubbing For Better Performance, Other Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
The 13 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To Security Enhancements