Intel DG1 Graphics Card Bring-Up On Linux Continues - Latest Bits For Local Memory
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 July 2020 at 08:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Recently there have been a lot of open-source Linux patches flowing concerning Intel's bring-up of their DG1 discrete graphics card for developers. That work continued this week with the latest patches in wiring up LMEM support.

Among the recent Intel DG1 patches for Linux recently have been on the media driver front, compute runtime with OpenCL and Level Zero and as part of that the IGC support, and then most importantly the necessary Linux kernel changes building off the existing Gen12/Xe graphics support.

The initial DG1 kernel support will likely land in Linux 5.9 but some bits are still pending. In particular, this week saw sixty patches sent out for the LMEM enabling. This is for supporting the "local memory" (discrete vRAM) on the DG1 graphics card where as with the patches up to now have always been allocating from the system memory. Obviously making use of the device local memory is very important for performance purposes but getting all of these LMEM bits squared away is a bit of a challenge as up to now the Intel graphics driver stack has only been having to worry about system memory or eDRAM but never device local memory on a PCIe device.

The LMEM patches are still up in the air as they are working to adapt them to use the DMA reservation interfaces and ensuring their user-space API is in good shape around the GEM memory management interfaces. At this stage it's quite possible the LMEM patches and other DG1 bits might not be squared away until at least Linux 5.10 later in the year as the cutoff for DRM-Next to Linux 5.9 is fast approaching. In any case, it's great continuing to see Intel working punctually still on new Linux hardware support. At the end of the day, DG1 is still targeted as a vehicle for developers in beginning to target the new Xe Graphics architecture so the lack of timely mainline support won't be too much of a big deal assuming everything gets tidied up ahead of the eventual consumer Intel graphics card launch expected in the next year.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
GCC 11 Compiler Lands Intel Sapphire Rapids + Alder Lake Support
Intel Media Driver Q2-2020 Ships With Better Tiger Lake Support
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands
Intel Details Thunderbolt 4 With More Capabilities, USB4 Compatibility
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete