Intel Working On Some Interesting Coreboot Improvements: Multi-CPU Support, SMM

Last week during Facebook's Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit, some interesting details were revealed by Intel and their work on this open-source hardware initialization effort alternative to proprietary BIOS/firmware.One is that Intel is working on multi-CPU support within Coreboot for multi-socket server platforms. The code for this has yet to be published.The other is that Intel is working on an SMM replacement called PRM. The System Management Mode (SMM) is traditionally the CPU ring where the system firmware operates for its purposes around power management and other hardware control behavior.PRM is the Protected Runtime Mechanism and is designed to offer better performance, lower latency, and other improvements over traditional SMM mode. The OCP Summit talk about SMM/PRM can be seen here: