Intel Core i9 9980XE Released As A Skylake-X Refresh

This morning Intel officially announced the Core i9 9980XE as the refreshed Skylake-X part succeeding the Core i9 7980XE.The i9-9980XE remains an 18-core / 36-thread part like its predecessor but with a higher base clock speed (3.0GHz; +400MHz) and a single core turbo up to 4.5GHz (+100MHz). The 9980XE remains a 14nm processor, 165 Watt TDP, and other specs in line with the 7980XE. Though thanks to being a Skylake-X refresh, the Core i9 9980XE will continue working with existing Intel X299 motherboards as a drop-in replacement.The Core i9 9980XE is priced at $1,979 USD while aiming to compete with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX Given this HEDT CPU works with existing X299 motherboards and is still Skylake-X, the Linux support should be all squared away. However, for reasons unknown Intel hasn't sent out any i9-9980XE review sample nor do I know if they plan on doing so, thus unfortunately no word on the Linux performance at this time.The rest of the Core i9 9980XE details can be found at intel.com