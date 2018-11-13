Intel Core i9 9980XE Released As A Skylake-X Refresh
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 November 2018 at 09:44 AM EST. 8 Comments
This morning Intel officially announced the Core i9 9980XE as the refreshed Skylake-X part succeeding the Core i9 7980XE.

The i9-9980XE remains an 18-core / 36-thread part like its predecessor but with a higher base clock speed (3.0GHz; +400MHz) and a single core turbo up to 4.5GHz (+100MHz). The 9980XE remains a 14nm processor, 165 Watt TDP, and other specs in line with the 7980XE. Though thanks to being a Skylake-X refresh, the Core i9 9980XE will continue working with existing Intel X299 motherboards as a drop-in replacement.

The Core i9 9980XE is priced at $1,979 USD while aiming to compete with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX.

Given this HEDT CPU works with existing X299 motherboards and is still Skylake-X, the Linux support should be all squared away. However, for reasons unknown Intel hasn't sent out any i9-9980XE review sample nor do I know if they plan on doing so, thus unfortunately no word on the Linux performance at this time.

The rest of the Core i9 9980XE details can be found at intel.com.
