Intel Core i9 10900 Series Coming With Competitive Pricing For Taking On Threadripper
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 October 2019 at 06:48 AM EDT. 8 Comments
INTEL --
Details have emerged on Intel's forthcoming Core i9 10900 X-Series processors.

The Intel Core i9 10900 series will feature support for up to 72 PCIe lanes, quad-channel DDR4-2933 support, 2.5G Ethernet support (i225 Foxville), AVX-512 DL-BOOST, Thunderbolt 3, and WiFi 6 AX200 support.

Most interesting about thee forthcoming X-Series is dramatically lower pricing... The Core i9 10900X will cost just $590 USD for 10 cores / 20 threads while the top-end Core i9 10980 XE with 18 cores / 36 threads will cost just $979 USD. That's roughly half the cost of recent X-Series top-end processors that up until AMD Ryzen Threadripper posing serious competition would have retailed for close to $2000. The Core i9 10980XE has a 3.0GHz base frequency, 3.8GHz all-core turbo frequency, and 4.6GHz turbo boost frequency for that 18 core / 36 thread processor.

Between the Core i9 10900X and i9 10980XE is the Core i9 10920X 12c/24t processor with 3.5GHz base and 4.6GHz turbo while fetching $689 USD. There is also a Core i9 10940X with 14 cores / 28 threads with 3.3GHz base frequency and 4.6GHz turbo for $784 USD. As usual, all these X-Series processors are unlocked.

The Core i9 10900 series will begin shipping in the weeks ahead. Sadly we were not briefed by Intel in advance and at this point we don't know if we'll be receiving any review samples, but hopefully for Linux benchmarking. The Linux support should be in order even with the 2.5G Ethernet, which we've been covering with its Linux driver support since last year. Stay tuned.
8 Comments
