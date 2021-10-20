Intel Makes ControlFlag Open-Source For Helping To Detect Bugs In Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 October 2021 at 02:29 PM EDT. 13 Comments
INTEL --
Last year Intel announced ControlFlag as a machine learning tool for helping to uncover bugs within code. ControlFlag promised impressive results after being trained on more than one billion lines of code and at the end of 2020 was already being used internally on Intel's code-bases from firmware to software applications. We hadn't heard anything more about ControlFlag this year... Until today. Intel has now made ControlFlag open-source for helping to autonomously detect more programming bugs.

ControlFlag is described by Intel Labs engineers as "A Self-supervised Idiosyncratic Pattern Detection System for Software Control Structures" but what it comes down to is basically from mining patterns within C/C++ code-bases of many open-source projects, it detects anomalous patterns in user's code.

ControlFlag can be built for Linux and macOS systems. Intel has made training data available that they generated from 6,000 open-source GitHub repositories. From there it's possible to easily scan C/C++ code in looking for potential anomalies.

Intel reported today that not only is the open-source code now public but it has already "found hundreds of confirmed software defects in proprietary, production-quality software." More details can be found via this LinkedIn post by Intel's Justin Gottschlich.

The open-source ControlFlag code is hosted under Intel Labs on GitHub.
13 Comments
Related News
Habana Labs For Linux 5.16 To Bring Peer-To-Peer Support With DMA-BUF
Intel Compute-Runtime 21.41.21220 Ships Updated DG1 Support
Intel Linux Driver Lands Tessellation/Geometry Distribution Feature For Xe-HPG
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
Linux x86 FPU Code Getting Reworked In Preparation For Intel AMX
Intel Posts Latest DG2/Alchemist Linux Patches In Requiring 64K Page Size Handling
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE