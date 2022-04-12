Intel Updates ControlFlag AI-Driven Project To Spot Possible Bugs In PHP Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 April 2022 at 07:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Intel via their Intel Labs organization announced last year ControlFlag for finding bugs in code using AI. Intel's ControlFlag is open-source and leverages machine learning for uncovering bugs within arbitrary code-bases. At first ControlFlag was focused on uncovering bugs within C/C++ code but with its new v1.1 release is beginning to uncover PHP bugs too.

ControlFlag leverages machine learning for mining patterns within C/C++ code-bases of open-source projects to in turn detect anomalous patterns in user-supplied code. Intel provided C/C++ training data using thousands of GitHub projects.


Intel Labs' ControlFlag


In November Intel released Control-Flag 1.0 and now today marks the release of ControlFlag 1.1.

New with ControlFlag 1.1 is full support for the PHP programming language in addition to C/C++. This includes pre-trained datasets leveraged from GitHub repositories while the code is also there for users wanting to do their own training of typical programming patterns.

For downloads and trying out ControlFlag 1.1 yourself, see Intel Labs' GitHub announcement.
