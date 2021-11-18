Intel Releases ControlFlag 1.0 For AI-Driven Detection Of Bugs Within C Code

Intel last month open-sourced "ControlFlag" for finding bugs within source code by using AI with training off more than a reported one billion lines of code. Intel has said they have successfully been using it within their software from applications down to firmware. The new milestone today is ControlFlag 1.0 being released.
ControlFlag is developed by Intel Labs with an approach of mining patterns from C/C++ open-source code-bases and then detecting anomalous patterns within a developer's codebase. Training was done on a reported 6,000+ GitHub repositories.
The automated ControlFlag approach to bug detection.
With today's ControlFlag 1.0 release they are advertising that there is full support for the C programming language. In particular though, a focus on (if) conditional statements of C programs.
The open-source ControlFlag 1.0 has the infrastructure for both setting up and training of it on GitHub repositories, pre-trained data-sets, and then the support for detecting anomalous conditional expressions in a target repository.
ControlFlag 1.0 can be downloaded from GitHub.
