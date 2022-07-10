Intel's Open-Source Compute Runtime Appears To Be Ready For DG2/Alchemist dGPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 July 2022 at 06:19 AM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Intel's open-source Compute Runtime for providing OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support on their graphics hardware appears to be in roughly good shape now for DG2/Alchemist based on external/independent monitoring of the effort.

With Linux 5.19 the compute ABI is exposed to user-space for DG2/Alchemist graphics cards by their i915 kernel driver. Now with the upcoming Linux 5.20 cycle, the DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics card support appears to be primed for end-user use now that the add-in card PCI IDs were added and other workarounds/fixes queued for DG2 with that upcoming kernel cycle.

Now in user-space are also indications of the DG2/Alchemist support settling down and likely indicating the point at which the compute support is indeed ready -- Linux 5.20 and the just-released Compute-Runtime update.


Released this Sunday morning was the Intel Compute Runtime 22.27.23681. Besides v22.27.23681 updating the OpenCL headers being used, it adds in a number of DG2 device IDs. The added DG2 device IDs for detection by the Intel Compute-Runtime correlate with the add-in cards / discrete graphics cards now ready to go for Linux 5.20 on the kernel side.


Intel's open-source compute stack for OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero continues going back to broadwell for the graphics hardware support but no official word yet on the DG2 support level, but does appear to be getting squared away.


The "quality expectations" support matrix for the Compute-Runtime project still doesn't note DG2, but at least given the PCI IDs being added now would indicate some indications of stability. The DG2 IDs added in this compute stack update are 0x4F85, 0x4F86, 0x5696, 0x5697, 0x56A3, 0x56A4, 0x56B0, 0x56B1, 0x56B2, and 0x56B3.

The updated Intel Compute Runtime for Linux systems can be downloaded from GitHub. Once the Intel Arc Graphics discrete graphics cards formally launch later this year, I'll of course be around with plenty of Linux tests.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel Sends In More Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.20
Intel's ANV Driver Lands VK_EXT_shader_module_identifier - Important For VKD3D-Proton
Intel SGX2 Support Poised To Land In Linux 5.20
Tesseract OCR 5.2 Engine Finds Success With AVX-512F
Intel Meteor Lake Bring-Up Begins For Linux Kernel Graphics Driver
Intel Begins Open-Source Graphics Driver Preparations For Meteor Lake
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
Steam On Linux Marketshare Ticks Up To 1.18% For June