Intel's Open-Source Compute Runtime Appears To Be Ready For DG2/Alchemist dGPUs

Intel's open-source Compute Runtime for providing OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support on their graphics hardware appears to be in roughly good shape now for DG2/Alchemist based on external/independent monitoring of the effort.With Linux 5.19 the compute ABI is exposed to user-space for DG2/Alchemist graphics cards by their i915 kernel driver. Now with the upcoming Linux 5.20 cycle, the DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics card support appears to be primed for end-user use now that the add-in card PCI IDs were added and other workarounds/fixes queued for DG2 with that upcoming kernel cycle.Now in user-space are also indications of the DG2/Alchemist support settling down and likely indicating the point at which the compute support is indeed ready -- Linux 5.20 and the just-released Compute-Runtime update.

Released this Sunday morning was the Intel Compute Runtime 22.27.23681. Besides v22.27.23681 updating the OpenCL headers being used, it adds in a number of DG2 device IDs. The added DG2 device IDs for detection by the Intel Compute-Runtime correlate with the add-in cards / discrete graphics cards now ready to go for Linux 5.20 on the kernel side.



Intel's open-source compute stack for OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero continues going back to broadwell for the graphics hardware support but no official word yet on the DG2 support level, but does appear to be getting squared away.