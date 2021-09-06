Intel Compute-Runtime Prepares oneAPI Level Zero 1.2 Support

Intel Compute Runtime 21.35.20826 is available today with initial support for oneAPI Level Zero v1.2.
Today's Intel Compute-Runtime update is their latest for this open-source stack supporting OpenCL 3.0 and Level Zero support going back to Broadwell~Skylake processors with integrated graphics. Notable in this update is adding release support for Level Zero v1.2 (though the documentation still notes Level Zero 1.1 pre-release support).
With Intel's Level Zero Core API 1.2 update, the primary change appears to be a new extension to allow for creating image views for planar formats, a new extension for querying image properties, an extension to set preferred allocation for unified shared memory allocations, IPC memory cache bias flags, support for preferred group size, module compilation options, support for reading the timestamps of each sub device, a new extension for cache reservation, and other improvements.
More details and code samples on the Level Zero 1.2 changes can be found via this documentation.
Today's Intel Compute-Runtime update also pulls in the latest IGC, Intel's LLVM-based graphics compiler. This new release along with official Ubuntu binaries and the source code are available from GitHub.
This follows last week's IGC 1.0.8517 release that shipped with many fixes and other improvements to benefit this GPU compute stack.
3 Comments