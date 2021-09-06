Intel Compute-Runtime Prepares oneAPI Level Zero 1.2 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 September 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Intel Compute Runtime 21.35.20826 is available today with initial support for oneAPI Level Zero v1.2.

Today's Intel Compute-Runtime update is their latest for this open-source stack supporting OpenCL 3.0 and Level Zero support going back to Broadwell~Skylake processors with integrated graphics. Notable in this update is adding release support for Level Zero v1.2 (though the documentation still notes Level Zero 1.1 pre-release support).

With Intel's Level Zero Core API 1.2 update, the primary change appears to be a new extension to allow for creating image views for planar formats, a new extension for querying image properties, an extension to set preferred allocation for unified shared memory allocations, IPC memory cache bias flags, support for preferred group size, module compilation options, support for reading the timestamps of each sub device, a new extension for cache reservation, and other improvements.

More details and code samples on the Level Zero 1.2 changes can be found via this documentation.

Today's Intel Compute-Runtime update also pulls in the latest IGC, Intel's LLVM-based graphics compiler. This new release along with official Ubuntu binaries and the source code are available from GitHub.

This follows last week's IGC 1.0.8517 release that shipped with many fixes and other improvements to benefit this GPU compute stack.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.15 Has A Critical Improvement For Tiered Memory Servers
Intel "Crocus" Gallium3D Now Part Of Mesa's Default Drivers To Build
Yet-To-Be-Released Intel "Bz" WiFi Chipset To Be Supported By Linux 5.15
Intel Lands Initial Code For Mesh Shaders Within Mesa
AVX2-Optimized SM4 Cipher Implementation Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.15
Intel AMX Patches For The Kernel Posted A 10th Time, But To Miss Out On Linux 5.15
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
Linux 5.15 To Fix Regression In Its Floppy Disk Driver
EXT4 Ready With Some New Optimizations - Orphan_File, Moving Discard's Work