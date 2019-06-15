Intel 19.23.13131 OpenCL NEO Stack Adds Comet Lake Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 June 2019
The Intel open-source/Linux compute stack has added Comet Lake support along with more Icelake PCI IDs in its latest round-up.

We've seen the Intel Comet Lake support get pieced together in recent months in the different components making up the Intel Linux graphics stack while the compute-runtime is the latest addition. Comet Lake as a refresher is a planned successor to Coffeelake/Whiskeylake and expected to come out this year as yet more 9th Gen hardware. But Comet Lake should be interesting with rumored 10-core designs. Though with being more processors with Gen9 graphics, the Comet Lake Linux support basically boils down to adding in the new PCI IDs.

With the Intel 19.23.13131 compute runtime update, the initial batch of GT1/GT2 Comet Lake graphics PCI IDs are in place. Additionally, a few more Icelake Gen11 graphics parts were added in as well.

That's about it in terms of official changes for this update but in digging through the commits there has been more work recently around unified shader memory and other infrastructure work that should get more interesting with time.

Those wanting to upgrade to this latest Intel OpenCL Linux stack this weekend can do so via the code on GitHub.
