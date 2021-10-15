Intel Compute-Runtime 21.41.21220 Ships Updated DG1 Support

Intel's open-source engineers have shipped Compute-Runtime 21.41.21220 as the newest version of this Linux compute stack enabling OpenCL and Level Zero support with their graphics processors.
Intel Compute-Runtime 21.41.21220 is the latest weekly update for this compute stack. New this week is updated DG1 platform support and Level Zero support for SPIR-V static module linking.
The Intel Compute-Runtime has been supporting the DG1 discrete graphics for many months now, but this latest update is updating it to make use of modern kernel interfaces. In particular, for getting Compute-Runtime playing nicely against the latest drm-tip.git state with the newest interfaces for Intel discrete graphics and device local memory.
The Compute-Runtime now supports that latest Intel i965 kernel API/ABI with changes previously covered around device local memory handling. For now this is just about DG1 support in the compute stack but these changes are also important for moving forward with DG2/Alchemist and future discrete graphics offerings.
The DG1 bring-up has been a big undertaking for the Intel Linux graphics stack given that to this point it had been catering to just integrated graphics with shared system memory and now has been migrating to support TTM memory management and other big low-level driver changes for dGPU. The DG1 Linux support is settling down while also getting DG2 support ready ahead of those Intel ARC graphics cards shipping next year.
This new Intel Compute-Runtime release in source form as well as prebuilt Ubuntu binaries can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment